Skip to Content
National-World

Hosts for 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony announced

By ,
today at 11:47 AM
Published 12:09 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There will be some new faces hosting NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Mike Tirico announced he will host the ceremony alongside Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson.

The new host won't be the only change to the broadcast this year as the traditional centerpiece of the opening ceremony, the Parade of Athletes, will be replaced by a flotilla.

Dozens of boats carrying the athletes will sail on the Seine River to the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

The first of its kind event is expected to draw at least 600,000 spectators.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content