Hosts for 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony announced

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There will be some new faces hosting NBC's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Mike Tirico announced he will host the ceremony alongside Peyton Manning and Kelly Clarkson.

The new host won't be the only change to the broadcast this year as the traditional centerpiece of the opening ceremony, the Parade of Athletes, will be replaced by a flotilla.

Dozens of boats carrying the athletes will sail on the Seine River to the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

The first of its kind event is expected to draw at least 600,000 spectators.