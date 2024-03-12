NASA’s Crew-7 returns to Earth following six months on ISS

PENSACOLA, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASA's Crew-7 astronauts have returned to earth from the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew's Dragon Capsule splashed down at 5:48am Eastern Tuesday. The capsule came to a gentle landing in the Gulf of Mexico under a canopy of parachutes off Pensacola, Florida.

Roscosmos Cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa spent a total of six months on board the ISS.

It was the first trip to space for Moghbeli and Borisov while Furukawa and Mogensen completed their second spaceflights.

The crew on the science and research mission conducted over 200 experiments, including studying blood samples that allowed researchers to monitor the impact of spaceflight on immune function during the flight for the first time.

The crew also spent time testing special membranes designed to eliminate contaminants from wastewater.