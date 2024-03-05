Suspect in Kansas City parade shooting appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Lyndell Mays, one of the two men charged with second-degree murder in the shooting that followed the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, appeared in Jackson County Circuit Court Tuesday.

For the first time, Mays' attorney John Reed appeared in court alongside him. The judge granted Reed's request to delay Mays' bond hearing until Monday, march 11, at 1:30pm Central.

Mays did not appear for a previously scheduled bond-review hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court on February 29 because he was readmitted to the hospital. Per the court, the hearing was initially moved to Monday, March 4, but was pushed to Tuesday after May's public defender did not appear for the hearing.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Mays is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action for his involvement in the shooting, which killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured around two dozen, including Mays.

Another man, Dominic Miller, is charged with the same felonies. Miller was also injured in the February 14 shooting and has not yet been released from the hospital. Since he has not been booked into jail, there is no mugshot available for him.

Two teens were also charged with a weapons offense and resisting arrest.