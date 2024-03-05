Skip to Content
Booth featured in The Sopranos finale sold for over 82,000 dollars

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The famous restaurant booth featured in the final scene of the iconic television show "The Sopranos" was sold at auction for a heavy price tag.

An unknown bidder paid $82,600 to own this piece television history as the scene was filmed on site at Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

The restaurant owners decided to auction off the booth, including the benches, the table and even the side wall bearing a commorative plaque reading "Reserved for the Soprano family," in order fund renovations at the eatery.

The booth was first installed at the restaurant in 1970's. The auction went live online Thursday and quickly took off, and ended with that winning bid of $82,600.

