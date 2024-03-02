Booth used in The Sopranos finale up for auction

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - From the onion rings to the jukebox, it's arguably New Jersey's most famous booth, made famous in the final episode of The Sopranos, and now, it's up for auction.

The restaurant, Holsten's in Bloomfield, New Jersey, decided to auction off the booth, the table and even the side wall with a plaque on it as they look to make repairs.

Chris Carley, the restaurant co-owner, said it's not by choice as it's just time to make renovations and the booth has had so much wear and tear.

The auction went live online Thursday and quickly took off. If you want a piece of Jersey TV history, it will cost you. In the first 24 hours alone, bidders drove the price up to more than $65,000.

Even Carley said he had no idea of what the value of the booth was as he's just hoping to help cover the cost of the renovations.