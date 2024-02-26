FTC sues to block merger between Kroger and Albertsons

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing to block a proposed $24.6 billion merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons.

The FTC, along with a bipartisan group of nine Attorneys General, including Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Oregon on Monday.

Kroger's $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons would create one of the largest grocers in the country.

The federal agency argues that the combination of the two major grocers would eliminate competition resulting in higher prices for shoppers and lower wages for workers.

Kroger and Albertsons announced the proposed merger in October 2022, and had hoped to close the deal early this year.

The companies say that teaming up will help them to better compete with larger retailers.