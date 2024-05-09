Local school districts awarded funding by IID
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced its Board of Directors awarded $67,300 in special projects grants to schools in Imperial County.
IID said the grant program was made to enable property tax funding to stay within local school districts after the district bought 42,000 acres of Western Farms land.
According to IID, it has been making in-lieu payments equal to the property taxes that a non-entity owner would have paid.
All Imperial Valley school districts were eligible for the grant and the funds will be used to benefit the students, said IID.
Here are the following recipients:
- Brawley Elementary School District - $1,000
- Brawley Union High School District - $6,600
- Calexico Unified School District - $3,500
- Calipatria Unified School District - $34,700
- Central Union High School District - $1,800
- El Centro Elementary School District - $1,000
- Heber Elementary School District - $1,000
- Holtville Unified School District - $1,000
- Imperial Unified School District - $1,000
- Imperial County Office of Education - $2,700
- Magnolia Union Elementary School District - $1,000
- McCabe Union Elementary School District - $2,500
- Meadows Union School District - $1,000
- Mulberry Elementary School District - $5,500
- San Pasqual Valley Unified School District - $1,000
- Seeley Union School District - $1,000
- Westmorland Union Elementary School District - $1,000