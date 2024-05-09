Local school districts awarded funding by IID

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced its Board of Directors awarded $67,300 in special projects grants to schools in Imperial County.

IID said the grant program was made to enable property tax funding to stay within local school districts after the district bought 42,000 acres of Western Farms land.

According to IID, it has been making in-lieu payments equal to the property taxes that a non-entity owner would have paid.

All Imperial Valley school districts were eligible for the grant and the funds will be used to benefit the students, said IID.

Here are the following recipients: