Skip to Content
Imperial County

Local school districts awarded funding by IID

Imperial Irrigation District
By
today at 12:07 PM
Published 12:20 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) announced its Board of Directors awarded $67,300 in special projects grants to schools in Imperial County.

IID said the grant program was made to enable property tax funding to stay within local school districts after the district bought 42,000 acres of Western Farms land.

According to IID, it has been making in-lieu payments equal to the property taxes that a non-entity owner would have paid.

All Imperial Valley school districts were eligible for the grant and the funds will be used to benefit the students, said IID.

Here are the following recipients:

  • Brawley Elementary School District - $1,000
  • Brawley Union High School District - $6,600
  • Calexico Unified School District - $3,500
  • Calipatria Unified School District - $34,700
  • Central Union High School District - $1,800
  • El Centro Elementary School District - $1,000
  • Heber Elementary School District - $1,000
  • Holtville Unified School District - $1,000
  • Imperial Unified School District - $1,000
  • Imperial County Office of Education - $2,700
  • Magnolia Union Elementary School District - $1,000
  • McCabe Union Elementary School District - $2,500
  • Meadows Union School District - $1,000
  • Mulberry Elementary School District - $5,500
  • San Pasqual Valley Unified School District - $1,000
  • Seeley Union School District - $1,000
  • Westmorland Union Elementary School District - $1,000
Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content