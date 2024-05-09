Skip to Content
Student arrested after bringing gun to school campus

By ,
today at 12:45 PM
Published 11:57 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police arrested a 16-year-old student after finding a gun on him on campus.

The Yuma Police Department said a School Resource Officer at Yuma High School found the gun on the teen Wednesday afternoon.

The gun was found in the student's backpack.

He was arrested and booked for carrying a weapon on school grounds and carrying a deadly weapon under the age of 21.

The 16-year-old is currently at the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center.

Yuma police said no injuries or threats were reported.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact YPD at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. 

