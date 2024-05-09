Skip to Content
Local business to host 2024 Water Drive to benefit Crossroads Mission

today at 12:44 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business is giving back to Crossroads Mission for a good cause and is asking the community for help.

Gutierrez Canales Engineering (GCE) will host a water drive on Friday, May 31.

The drive will accept sealed water bottles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Guiterrez Canales Engineering, 3136 East 33rd Place.

GCE said all water donations will go to Crossroads Mission who distribute water to people in need.

The community is encouraged to help out and drop off cases of water or any closed water containers.

The event will also have a drive-by system where runners will collect cases of water from incoming vehicles.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Melissa Alvarado at 928-278-5612 or Raul Velarde at 928-246-4022​.

