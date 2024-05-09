Man accused of child sexual abuse appears in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than 10 years was back in Yuma County Superior Court Thursday morning where his team got an extension.

44-year-old James David Schultz faces almost 40 counts of sexual abuse-related charges.

According to court documents, the abuse started when the child was under the age of five.

It went on from 2003 through 2023.

Schultz is being charged with dozens of felonies including eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of sexual assault of a minor.

One victim was present at Thursday morning’s appearance, however, she did not speak.

Schultz’s attorney, Jose Padilla, made a request to ask for additional time to collect additional information from an expert.

The judge granted the defense team an extension until June 27.

Schultz is being held at the Yuma County Jail on a bond of $50,000.