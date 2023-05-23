Arizona attorney general hosts listening session in Yuma

The listening session discussed the Kroger-Albertsons proposed merger and what it means for Arizonans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes hosted a listening session in Yuma to discuss the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger.

The public listening sessions are open for the community to attend.

Kroger agreed to buy Albertsons in a deal to combine the two supermarket chains in October 2022.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating the merger under anti-trust laws and hosting these listening sessions to hear from Arizonans.

These listening sessions are open for the public to comment on and discuss the impacts this merger could have on communities.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said the merger could have a large impact within Arizona since Kroger and Albertsons operate more than 250 stores combined.

The supermarket chains also employ over 35,000 Arizona workers and account for almost half of Arizona's grocery market sales.