Walmart announces purchase of VIZIO TV

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Walmart has agreed to buy television (TV) maker VIZIO for $2.3 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.

The big box retailer has long been a major seller of VIZIO devices.

In their announcement of the deal, Walmart touted the potential to boost its ad business through VIZIO's smartcast operating system, which allows users to stream free ad-supported content on their TVs.

In a news release, Walmart said VIZIO's smartcast system has 18 million active accounts.

The move comes as Walmart tries to compete with Amazon's growing ad segment.