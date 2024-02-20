Philadelphia authorities coral a horse on the loose

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An interesting ride to work for some commuters in Phildelphia Tuesday morning as a horse was loose along Interstate 95 (i-95).

The horse took an exit off the interstate and was corralled by police and then escorted to a trailer by a local riding club.

According to a person with the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, the horse had only recently arrived at the non-profit and somehow got out of its stable overnight.

An interesting morning, for sure.