Nebraska zoo removes 70 coins from white alligator’s stomach

OMAHA, Nebr. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A zoo in Nebraska removed 70 coins from a white alligator's stomach on Thursday after routine exams revealed foreign metal objects lurking in the gator's stomach.

The 36-year-old gator, one of ten American alligators under the zoo's care, underwent surgery to remove the coins before any health issues were caused.

Associate veterinarian Christina Ploog, who led the procedure, said, "A plastic pipe was placed to protect [the gator's] mouth and safely pass the tools used to access the coins."

Zoo officials confirmed all seventy coins were safely removed and the gator is back in his habitat after recovering from the operation.

The zoo is encouraging guests not to throw coins into exhibits to avoid inadvertenly harming the animals.