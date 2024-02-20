Colorado college campus host healing walk following deaths of two people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After a week where two people died in a shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS), the university held a healing walk.

Hundreds of people showed up to make their way across campus in a healing march, which students said was in solidarity with the families and friends of the students who lost their lives last week.

"I'm here...just to bring the memories to life. They're never going to gone forever, they'll always be in our hearts," said Willow Kitchens, a UCCS student.

Kitchens says step-after-step, she thought of her friend Samuel Knopp.

"He definitely knew what suited him. He had his personality and he knew what it was," Kitchens detailed.

"They always show up"

On Monday, a community came together to honor him and the others who lost their lives last week.

"I think campus is feeling the shock of the loss and a bit depressed in general," said one student.

Students from several CU campuses in the state took part in the march from the dining hall to the Mountain Lion statue on campus, laying down flowers and leaving messages of love.

"I thought, at max, there would be 200 people here, but it's wonderful to see the entire community come together," the student continued.

"Anytime the CU community is leaned on by anybody, and we need people to show up, they always show up," said Axel Brown, UCCS Student Body President.

Moving forward together

Brown says while everyone searches for answers, he feels the only way through the tragedy is compassion.

"This is not how we expected our spring semester to go, so it's tough. It's tough for all of us to experience that loss, and the way that we move forward through this is together." Axel Brown, UCCS Student Body President

Kitchens said she'll always remember her friend for who he was, and hopes others can continue to memorialize those lost.

"Just like this. I think this was beautiful, I think it was a beautiful day out, I think everything we did, laying flowers on the lion, is just gorgeous. Everybody bringing it together is just gorgeous." Willow Kitchens, student

Classes are set to return to normal tomorrow but student leaders said that doesn't mean resources for those effected will stop.