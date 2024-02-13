Kansas authorities arrest man for stealing the Jackie Robinson statue

WICHITA, Kans. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An arrest has been made in the case of the stolen Jackie Robinson statue in Wichita, Kansas.

45-year-old Ricky Alderete is currently being held on several charges in connection to the theft at League 42 last month, including aggravated criminal damage to property.

Police officials say there is no indication the robbery was a hate-motivated crime, but to scrap metal for money.

Additionally, investigators are still working to identify others involved in the theft of the statue.

"We know from the video that there were at least three individuals there when the statute was taken and we know it was taken somewhere where other individuals were present. So, I'm not going to give a firm number on how many people we're looking for. I'll tell you, we will continue the investigation until we're confident that everyone has been identified and held accountable for their actions." Lt. Aaron Moses, Wichita Police Department (WPD)

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, Alderete is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.