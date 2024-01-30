Jackie Robinson statue found damaged and burned

WICHITA, Kans. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Investigators have recovered what remains of a Jackie Robinson statue stolen from a Kansas park.

Police say the statue was discovered by firefighters responding to a trash can fire Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the statue of the civil rights icon who broke Major League Baseball's (MLB)color barrier was found burned, dismantled, and not salbageable.

Representatives for the little league that installed the statue are heartbroken by the act of vandalism, but they are looking forward to the day it is replaced.

"It'll be a joyous occasion. Unlike today, unlike the past five days, we're ready for some joy. We're ready for some happiness...It's a sad thing that this happened in our community. But the way that the community is reacting to it couldn't be better. We're going to move forward here." Bob Lutz, League 42 representative

Investigators say they have devoted significant resources to tracking down suspects in the statue's theft and destruction. They say they expect several arrests to be made soon.