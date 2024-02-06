Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Country singer Toby Keith has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

A statement posted on his website and social media page said the singer passed away "peacefully" on Monday "surrounded by his family."

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The multi-platinum selling singer tweeted at the time that he'd had surgery and chemotherapy and radiation in the prior six months.

He performed at the 2023 People's Choice Awards in September and received the Country Icon Award.

Keith was 62 years old.