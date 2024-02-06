Skip to Content
National-World

Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battle with stomach cancer

By ,
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:25 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Country singer Toby Keith has died after a battle with stomach cancer.

A statement posted on his website and social media page said the singer passed away "peacefully" on Monday "surrounded by his family."

Keith announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The multi-platinum selling singer tweeted at the time that he'd had surgery and chemotherapy and radiation in the prior six months.

He performed at the 2023 People's Choice Awards in September and received the Country Icon Award.

Keith was 62 years old.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content