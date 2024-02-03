North Carolina groundhogs make predictions for weather and Super Bowl

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The groundhogs at Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina took issue with Punxsutawney Phil's prediction of an early spring.

For Tater and Yammy, their forecast ought to make winter lovers happy as they predict six more weeks of winter.

While the groundhogs' prediction is purely for fun, it's an important event for the community.

"For anybody that's visiting the park, they get to have this experience. We truly believe that the best way to crate stewardship is through connection, so having this event, seeing these cute animals, but then understand that there's a story to them. There's a reason they're in captivity. It really helps people to put together an idea of how we can interface with wildlife and things that we can do to benefit them." Emily Walker, General Manager for the Chimney Rock State Park

Tater and Yammy also made their Super Bowl predictions, and they had conflicting opinions there; while Tater went with the Kansas City Chiefs to win the big game, Yammy is apparently hoping for the San Francisco 49ers to take home the Lombardi Trophy.