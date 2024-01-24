Oscar biographer and TCM host reacts to Oscar nominations

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The race for the Oscar is on as the Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and the man who's covered the Oscars for decades shares his thoughts about some major movie nominees.

The two films that dominated the summer, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," scored big at Tuesday's Academy Award nominations. Historical epic "Oppenheimer" led the way with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and supporting nods for both Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.

"Just like we saw 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once' dominate the Oscars last year with seven wins, I think Oppenheimer is in a real position to do just as well," said Dave Karger, host for Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

"Barbie" is also a Best Picture contender, with eight nominations overall, including supporting nods for America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. However, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were left out.

"I think that just speaks to the large number of films and performances the Academy had to choose from," Karger expressed.

"A high wire act"

Leonardo DiCaprio also missed out on a nomination for "Killers of the Flower Moon," but the film still scored 10 nominations.

These include Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, Best Actress for Lily Gladstone, a first for a Native American, and a supporting nod for Robert De Niro.

Emma Stone's turn in Best Picture nominee "Poor Things" has her among Gladstone's rivals for Best Actress.

"This performance she gives in Poor Things is such a high wire act. It's so impressive and daring," Karger remarked.

Enduring

The work of all of Tuesday morning's nominees could bring recognition that's enduring.

"When you're an Academy Award winner, that follows you the rest of your life," Karger shared.

In addition to the films mentioned, the other films in the running for Best Picture are "The Holdovers," "Maestro," "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest."

The 96th Annual Academy Awards will air on March 10 on ABC, and Karger published a book on Tuesday titled "50 Oscar Nights," which chronicles the Oscars, and Karger spoke with 50 Oscar winners about their experiences the night they won and life after Oscar.