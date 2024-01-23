Skip to Content
FAA calls for checking on a second Boeing plane

today at 6:51 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is calling for checks on another model of Boeing 737 planes.

On Sunday, the agency recommended visual inspections of door plugs on the 737-900ER after some operators reported unspecified issues with bolts during maintenance inspections.

This comes in the wake of the FAA grounding Boeing 737 Max 9 planes following the January 5 mid-air incident involving a door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The 737-900ER is older than the Max 9 but uses the same door plug design.

The FAA notes that the door plug has not been an issue with the 737-900ER model, and airlines including Alaska, Delta, United say they have already begun inspecting their fleets.

Boeing, in a statement, said it fully supports the FAA and their customers in this action.

Dillon Fuhrman

