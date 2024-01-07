Skip to Content
FAA temporarily grounds Boeing 737 planes

today at 10:51 AM
Published 11:22 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily grounded over 150 Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes Saturday.

The agency said about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the U.S. require immediate inspections before they can return to flight. The decision comes after a wall panel on an Alaska Airlines flight detached midair on Friday.

The airline said Saturday that it grounded all 65 of is its 737 Max 9 fleet, and that a quarter of inspections have been completed.

Another airline, United, has also temporarily suspended its 737 planes for inspections, saying the removal is expected to cause about 60 cancellations.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

