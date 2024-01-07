FAA temporarily grounds Boeing 737 planes

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily grounded over 150 Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes Saturday.

The agency said about 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in the U.S. require immediate inspections before they can return to flight. The decision comes after a wall panel on an Alaska Airlines flight detached midair on Friday.

The airline said Saturday that it grounded all 65 of is its 737 Max 9 fleet, and that a quarter of inspections have been completed.

Another airline, United, has also temporarily suspended its 737 planes for inspections, saying the removal is expected to cause about 60 cancellations.