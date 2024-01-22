Walmart employees to see pay raise next month

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Workers at America's largest private employer will soon be getting raises. Walmart announced last week that the average salary for store managers will go from $117,000 to $128,000 a year. That's a 9.4% increase.

Those managers will also be eligible for bonuses up to 200% of their base salary, based on individual store sales and profit.

A spokesperson for Walmart told NBC News in an e-mail that there are approximately 4,700 Walmart stores in the U.S. and that each location has a store manager.

Walmart also announced that wages for the company's approximately one million hourly workers will increase to more than $18.00 an hour; up from 17.50 last year.

Those planned pay increases for hourly employees go into effect in February.

The company says about 75% of its field management teams began their Walmart careers as hourly workers.