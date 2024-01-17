Skip to Content
USPS to increase cost stamps and other mailing services

today at 7:16 AM
Published 7:31 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The cost of the stamps and other mailing services offered by the U.S. Postal Service will increase on Sunday, January 21st.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) says the price adjustments are needed to achieve its delivering for the America 10-year plan.

The proposed adjustments, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service, will raise mailing services product prices by approximately 2%, with the first-class forever stamps going from $0.66 to $0.68.

Domestic postcards will increase from $0.51 to $0.53, and international postcards being upped from $1.50 to $1.55.

Additionally, the price to send priority mail, express mail and other postal services will also see increases.

