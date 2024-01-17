Club Q shooting suspect faces federal charges

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The shooter who killed five people and injured dozens of others at a nightclub in Colorado in 2022 is facing federal charges.

Anderson Aldrich is charged with 50 federal hate crimes and 24 firearm violations. The gun charges alone can carry a maximum penalty of death.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, pleaded guilty last june to state charges of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder; one for each person who was at Club Q during the November 19, 2022 shooting.

They also plead no contest to state charges for hate crimes under a plea agreement.

The plea was an acknowledgment there was a good chance Aldrich would be convicted of those crimes without admitting guilt.

On Tuesday at a sentencing hearing, Aldrich declined to speak and did not reveal why they hung out at the club.