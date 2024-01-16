Skip to Content
Peregrine Lunar Lander heading back to Earth

today at 9:58 AM
CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Peregrine Lunar Lander is headed back to Earth Tuesday.

Its mission to touchdown on the moon failed last week due to a propellant leak on board the spacecraft.

That leak slowed on Saturday, but astrobotics said that it expects the lander to burn up as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere.

The Peregrine Mission One was to be the first time a private American company sent a spacecraft to the moon, and the first time the U.S. returned to the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

It is not yet clear what caused the leak.

