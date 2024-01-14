Two dead, four injured in Philadelphia’s first mass shooting of the year

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Philadelphia's first mass shooting of the year ended with two people dead and four others injured overnight.

The shooting took place in the city's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood just before 1:00am Sunday. Police officials say the incident appears to have happened in an illegally operating speakeasy at a home.

Three men with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to hospitals. Two of them, a 51-year-old shot in the head and a 41-year-old shot in the chest and thigh, were later pronounced dead.

Officials said during the investigation three others victims turned up at area hospitals with various gunshot wound. They were all listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have yet been made and and an investigation is ongoing.

"At this point, we have no information or any description of any doers at this time," said Capt. Christopher Bradshaw of the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD).