Police also said the shooter is among the dead, but two children survived the shooting unharmed.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A mass shooting at a house near Houston has left four adults and child dead.

