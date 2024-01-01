Nonprofit in Texas helps family of murdered pregnant teen

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Eagles Flight is stepping in to help the family of Savanah Soto, who police say was murdered last week, along with her boyfriend Matthew Guerra and their unborn son, Fabian.

"My organization helps bury abandoned and abused infants. We've also stepped in and helped bury women who've succumbed to domestic violence," said Pamela Allen, CEO of Eagles Flight.

Over the past 10 years, the nonprofit Eagles Flight has done the work no one else in the community wants to do.

"We'll be doing our 49th and 50th burial when we help with Savanah and Fabian," Allen shared.

The organization helped put together the vigil for Soto and her unborn baby on Thursday, and will be helping the family navigate the burial process. They were also collecting donations and helping the family with things like groceries.

"Nobody wants to go through that, but we really do appreciate them, like everything that they're doing and what they continue to do for us," said Valerie Mendoza, Soto's aunt.

Mourning Fabian

Allen says it's been tough watching the families go through so much pain.

"There is this one cry that a mother has as she's crying for her child. That's a horrific cry and it's a cry that goes straight to your soul," Allen added.

The family is also left to mourn the death of the couple's unborn baby, who was to be named Fabian.

"The first thing I thought about was how long did it take for Fabian to pass in his mama's belly? My thoughts just went straight to him," Allen further shared.

Allen says her organization is glad to help and wants to make sure they stand with the family as they go through this horrific tragedy.