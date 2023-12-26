Taylor Swift rides a golf cart with Santa at Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift got into the Christmas spirit when she was seen riding a golf cart with Santa Claus as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders faced off on Monday, December 25.

Video captured showed Swift waving after she gets into a VIP golf cart with Santa at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

A separate video that circulated online shows Swift walking in the stadium with Santa Claus ringing a bell.