Taylor Swift rides a golf cart with Santa at Chiefs game

today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:54 AM

KANSAS CITY, Miss. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Taylor Swift got into the Christmas spirit when she was seen riding a golf cart with Santa Claus as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders faced off on Monday, December 25.

Video captured showed Swift waving after she gets into a VIP golf cart with Santa at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

A separate video that circulated online shows Swift walking in the stadium with Santa Claus ringing a bell.

