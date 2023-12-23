Skip to Content
Tesla recalls over 120,000 vehicles over faulty doors

today at 4:27 PM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tesla is recalling more than 120,000 vehicles over doors that fail to comply with U.S. government regulations.

In a letter posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website, Tesla acknowledged the affected doors can be unlocked during a crash, which could cause the door to unlatch and open, increasing the risk of injury.

Affected vehicles include Tesla Models S and X manufactured for model years 2021 through 2023. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries as a result of the issue as of December 14.

As a remedy, Tesla is releasing an over-the-air (OTA) software update free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be sent out February 17, 2024.

Last week, Tesla announced a recall for nearly all its U.S. vehicles some two million due to concerns about the safety of its autopilot driver-assistance feature.

A federal investigation found that its autosteer function may have led some drivers to abandon responsibility for the operation of their vehicles.

That recall came after one in February affecting more than 360,000 vehicles related to Tesla's full "self-driving" software.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

