Tesla recalls two million vehicles to install software update on Autopilot feature

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tesla has recalled more than two million vehicles in order to install updated software for its Autopilot feature.

The recall follows a two year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into a series of Telsa crashes that occurred while the Autopilot system was in use, some of those involving fatal injuries.

According to a release from the NHTSA, in certain situations, "The prominence and scope of the feature's controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse" of the driver-assistance feature."

The agency says the system's method of making sure drivers remain attentive while using autopilot can be inadequate.

The recall covers Models Y, S, 3 and X produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7 of this year.

"Tentative conclusions"

Recall documents say agency investigators shared "tentative conclusions" with Tesla starting in October, and while Tesla officials reportedly did not concur with the agency's findings, the company agreed to the recall earlier this month in an effort to resolve the investigation.

Tesla will release over-the-air (OTA) software updates that include additional controls and alerts to further encourage the driver to "adhere to their continuous driving responsibility."

Owner notification letters are also expected to be mailed February 10, 2024.

Tesla says on its website that autopilot cannot drive autonomously and is meant to help drivers who have to be ready to intervene at all times.

Meanwhile, a full self-driving system is currently being tested by Tesla.