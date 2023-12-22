Skip to Content
Santa Claus spreads Christmas cheer underwater at a Florida aquarium

today at 5:18 AM
Published 5:27 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - In the Florida Keys, Santa Claus put on scuba gear to spread some Christmas cheer.

Visitors to Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters were surprised to see Jolly Old St. Nick going into in a 200,000 gallon coral reef tank, rather than down a chimney.

Santa's bag was packed with presents for the creatures of the sea that call the tank home.

He handed out treats to rays, several fish and a Florida lobster.

One can assume the creatures were on Santa's "nice" list.

