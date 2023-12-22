Police in Texas are looking for a suspect after stabbing of a 20-foot inflatable of The Grinch

FORT WORTH, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Fort Worth, Texas homeowner is calling out a grinch ahead of Christmas.

Home security camera footage showed a man destroying a 20-foot Christmas Grinch inflatable just before 5:00am on Thursday in front of a Fort Worth home.

The man also took out multiple other inflatables before getting into a getaway car.

The homeowner filed a police report for the yard decorations, which cost about $400.