No winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, rises to $572 million

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $572 million after there was no winner in Monday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 19, 34, and 39 with a red Powerball number of 26.

Two lucky winners, one in North Carolina and the other in New York, did win $1 million after matching all five white numbers.

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on October 11 when a Californian won the $1.765 billion prize.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59pm.