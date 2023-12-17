Skip to Content
Mayim Bialik announces she will no longer host of “Jeopardy!”

today at 11:21 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - "Jeopardy!" will have a new host after actress Mayim Bialik announced on Friday that she has departed the show.

The show said, in an Instagram post, that it made the decision to have "one host for the syndicated show next season" to maintain continuity for viewers.

In July of 2022, "Jeopardy!" settled on Bialik and Ken Jennings as permanent joint hosts. Now, Jennings will serve as the sole host for the upcoming season.

Bialik said in a statement, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Jeopardy! family."

