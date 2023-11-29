Las Vegas Sphere to feature the Radio City Rockettes this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The iconic Radio City Rockettes are bringing some Christmas cheer to the Las Vegas Strip.

The rockettes will be showcased on the Exosphere, the 360 degree led exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Visitors will be able to see the stars of the Christmas spectacular daily throughout the holiday season as they perform their precision choreography and beloved kickline.

This is the first time that the Exosphere has featured live performers rotating around the Exosphere.

Organizers say it's the most complex combination of real-life footage and animated content they've ever created for the Exosphere.