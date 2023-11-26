Skip to Content
Four-year-old American girl, held hostage by Hamas, released

today at 11:36 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A four-year old American girl, Abigail Edan, has been released from Hamas militants after being held hostage for 51 days.

Abigail was handed over the Red Cross in Gaza earlier Sunday, and is now in the hands of the Israeli Defense Forces who are transporting her back to Israel, where she will receive a medical checkup and be reunited with family members.

She is the first American citizen to be released by Hamas after being taken hostage during the militant group's raid on Israel on October 7 that left 1,200 people dead, including both of Abigail's parents.

Abigail turned four while being held hostage.

She is one of 17 hostages who were released Sunday on day three of the four-day ceasefire agreement to allow for hostages and prisoners in Israel to be exchanged, and to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to the citizens of Gaza.

