Californians react to Israel-Hamas hostage deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A new deal between Israel and Hamas means some hostages will be released by the militant group in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel during a four day pause in the fighting.

While the deal is good news, many are concerned about what happens next in the conflict.

The Israel-Hamas war is about to be put on pause. The deal, approved during a tense Israeli Cabinet meeting, calls for a four day ceasefire, 50 hostages, women and children, released, 150 Palestinian prisoners released, 10 more hostages will be released every day the ceasefire continues.

One of those hostages is three-year-old American Abigail Idam, whose parents were executed by Hamas before she was kidnapped on October 7, during the terrorist attack that started the war.

Family members are still desperately waiting for any news.

"Any child turning four should be with their family, not be a hostage in Gaza...should not have been abducted, and should not have seen their parents murdered," said Liz Hirsh Naftali, Abigail's great-aunt.

Skepticism

Neither side says this means the war is about to end. Israel says its goal remains the elimination of Hamas. Hamas says their fingers remain on the trigger to defeat the occupation.

There's skepticism amongst Bay Area groups: Zahra Billoo, the Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, and Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

"A real ceasefire means the war must stop. All Israeli bombing must end and they must acknowledge a few days is not enough." Zahra Billoo, Executive Director of the Council on American Islamic Relations

"This is a terrorist organization that Israel is negotiating with and we know they can continue to play games." Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council

Starting time

The Qatari government brokered the deal, with the assistance of Egyptian and American negotiators.

It says the starting time for the release will be announced in the next 24 hours and will take place in Qatar.

"Our community believes in order to have a long-term ceasefire. The rest of the hostages need to be returned, and Hamas' rule in Gaza should come to an end," Gregory expressed.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to spew violent rhetoric and continues to talk about being at war. So, I am concerned," Billoo remarked.

The deal also allows hundreds of trucks of humanitarian aid per day in to Gaza, including fuel.

Hamas says it needs to move around freely to consolidate the remaining hostages, and to facilitate that, the deal has Israel suspending overhead drone flights for up to six hours a day in the north and altogether in the south.