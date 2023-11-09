Hawaii governor announces $150M fund for Maui wildfire victims modeled after 9/11 fund

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green is announcing the creation of a $150 million fund to help those who lost family members or who were injured in Maui’s wildfires.

The governor's office says beneficiaries will receive payments of more than $1 million as early as April to June of next year.

Those getting money from the fund will waive their right to file legal claims.

Initial money for the fund is being provided by the state, Maui County, Hawaiian Electric and Kamehameha Schools, which is a major landowner in the Lahaina area. All four have been named in lawsuits over the wildfires.