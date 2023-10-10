Tourism returns to Maui two months after devastating wildfires

MAUI, Hawa. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tourism is back again in West Maui after the devastating wildfire in Lahania, but that decision has some in the community divided.

Exactly two months after the devastating wildfire that destroyed homes and claimed lives, West Maui officially opened to visitors on Sunday as part of its phased reopening.

October 8 was the date set by Hawaii Governor Josh Green for West Maui to officially restart tourism.

While some say the return of tourism is vital to restoring the island's economy, others argue that it's too soon.

Nearly 17,000 people have signed a petition that called on Governor Green to delay the reopening.

Maui County council members unanimously voted in support of a resolution to urge the governor to postpone the reopening plan.