North Carolina women choose sterlization due to abortion restriction laws

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Doctors say more North Carolina women are now considering permanent sterilization procedures, like getting their tubes tied.

This comes after state lawmakers approved a 12-week restriction on abortions.

In the months since North Carolina lawmakers approved a 12-week restriction on abortions, doctors said the number of women requesting sterilization to avoid pregnancy is rising.

"What I hear from my patients is that they just want to be extra sure given the reproductive health policy environment in North Carolina," said Dr. Kavita Arora, an OB-GYN at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine.

Permanent sterilization

Arora believes requesting for permanent sterilization procedures, like a hysterectomy or a woman getting their tubes tied, is directly related to state abortion laws and to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"There is no longer wiggle room or room for error, and all forms of birth control even if perfectly taken are not 100% effective," Arora added.

"That was kind of what really pushed us to find a doctor," said Kelsey Rayfield, a North Carolina resident.

Rayfield, a 28-year-old woman, is among a growing number of women in North Carolina choosing permanent sterilization in the wake of new abortion restrictions.

Confident

Rayfield had a hysterectomy done recently by a doctor in Shelby, but it wasn't easy.

"There was just a lot of pushback. A lot of the places we called wanted my husband's permission and kept saying we would change our minds," Rayfield shared.

Since the procedure is permanent, some doctors are reluctant, especially for those who are younger. But, Rayfield said she's confident in her decision.

"It's my body. It's my life," Rayfield remarked.