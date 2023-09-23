Mullet Championship candidate moves onto the second round

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - It is that time of year for people to show off their hairstyles, but more specifically, their mullets.

The USA Mullet Championship recently finished its first round, and now, one man, Zack Mills, is moving onto the second round. Mills and his wife, Nadia, spoke about the competition and what made him decide to be part of something like this.

Mills' pride and joy is something you won't expect. Meet the Carolina Shrimp Tail; Mill's name for the mullet he's been growing for nearly two years.

"Kind of a childhood dream of mine, I had a mullet as a kid, but my mom was the one who chose it then. When I got out of the Marine Corps, I like to do funky things with my hair," Mills explained.

Competition's heating up

Mills missed the deadline to enter the USA Mullet Championship last year.

"It had already started, and he was like, 'Aw man.' Gives me this look like, 'One more year. Let's keep it on one more year,'" Nadia detailed.

But this year, he's onto the second round, and the competition is heating up.

"It's like, 'Oh man, my competitive spirit is kind of building,' and I am pretty excited. I love being able to have fun with my hair and do fun things so it's pretty enjoyable for me," Mills expressed.

Nadia says his hair matches his spirit perfectly while adding, "[This] definitely brings out his fun side that I've always seen...definitely not surprised that he wanted to do this."

The competition also offers an opportunity for money to be donated for homes that will benefit Wounded Warriors.