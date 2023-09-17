Skip to Content
AWCC donates giant vegetables from Alaska’s state fair to bears

today at 11:13 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alas. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Bears with the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (AWCC) were able to feast on some rather large vegetables.

Every year, one of the main attractions at the Alaska State Fair is the giant-prized vegetables with record-breaking pumpkins, cabbage and squash.

Alaska is said to be "the Land of the Midnight Sun," which is why it is believed to produce vegetables that grow to such a large size.

However, once Harvest Fest comes to an end, the giant produce is donated to the AWCC.

The bears seemed to enjoy their donation of left over vegetables from the state's annual fair as they chowed down on their new food items.

