Las Vegas cybersecurity shares updates on the MGM Grand cyber attacks

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The hackers believed to be tied to a major cyber attack that has disrupted several casinos and hotels in las vegas are part of a cyber crime clique known as "Scattered Spider."

Both Caesars Entertainment and its rival MGM Grand were both victims of cyber attacks. "Scattered Spider" is considered a small yet prolific crew whose members have also hit other major U.S. companies in the past year.

The group has been able to talk their way into accessing computer networks, according to cyber security experts and a person familiar with the hacks. The group's entry points can be decidedly low tech with tactics using only phone calls and online chats with tech support.

Members of Scattered Spider appear to be native English speakers, which differentiates them from the many cyber crime groups that are made up of Russians and Eastern Europeans.

An FBI spokesperson said that the agency is actively investigating the incidents, but did not provide any additional information.