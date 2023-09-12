MGM Resort experiences cybersecurity issue, leading to shut down

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - MGM Resorts says a "cybersecurity issue" led the company to shut down some of its systems.

The shutdown knocked out services like website bookings and remote keys.

According to the concierge desk at the Bellagio, it's unclear when the system will be restored.

MGM's website directed users to call to book a hotel reservation when accessed Monday morning, while the app has also alerted users that digital keys are unavailable.