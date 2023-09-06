Skip to Content
National-World

North Carolina residents hold candlelight vigil for UNC associate professor

By ,
today at 7:28 AM
Published 7:34 AM

CARY, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday night to honor the University of North Carolina (UNC) associate professor who was gunned down inside a classroom last week.

They lit candles and shared kind words about Dr. Zijie Yan. Pictures were shown of the UNC professor outside of his work clothes, just enjoying life.

Yan was a husband and a father of two. He worked as an associate professor at the university.

One of his students is accused of killing him last month inside Caudill Laboratories.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content