North Carolina residents hold candlelight vigil for UNC associate professor

CARY, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A candlelight vigil was held on Tuesday night to honor the University of North Carolina (UNC) associate professor who was gunned down inside a classroom last week.

They lit candles and shared kind words about Dr. Zijie Yan. Pictures were shown of the UNC professor outside of his work clothes, just enjoying life.

Yan was a husband and a father of two. He worked as an associate professor at the university.

One of his students is accused of killing him last month inside Caudill Laboratories.