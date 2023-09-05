Skip to Content
National-World

Tennessee zoo director announces name for spotless giraffe

By ,
today at 7:37 AM
Published 7:43 AM

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The spotless giraffe that was born a short time ago at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee now has a name: "Kipekee"

Zoo Director David Bright announced the new name live on the Today Show Tuesday morning.

"Kipekee" beat out several other suggested names in a public voting poll. It means "unique," which is fitting for this giraffe.

Kipekee is believed to be the world's only giraffe born without spots. The adorable creature has already drawn visitors from across the country, and around the world to the small zoo in Tennessee where attendance has doubled.

New visitors have been showing up that the zoo decided to expand its parking lot before the Labor Day weekend.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content