Rare spotless giraffe born in Tennessee zoo

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A newborn giraffe at a Tennessee zoo is getting attention globally for something it lacks: Spots.

Born on July 31 at Brights Zoo in Limestone, the baby giraffe is the only spotless reticulated giraffe on Earth, according to the zoo.

Reticulated giraffes are a species that usually have orange and brown spots, but this one is a solid brown.

Along with missing spots, the newborn lacks something else: A name, and Brights Zoo is now conducting a contest to name her.

Ideas can be submitted to the zoo through its Facebook page.