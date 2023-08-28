Indianapolis man shot and killed by police after threatening officers with a machete

INDIANAPOLIS, Indi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was shot and killed by an Indianapolis SWAT team officer Sunday after threatening officers with a machete.

The Indianapolis Metropolitian Police Department (IMPD) shared a picture of the weapon that was in the possession of the 40-year-old man.

Authorities say they were called to a home several times over the weekend for a man acting erratically.

"The officer who discharged his firearm is a 28-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol during these types of incidents," said Lt. Shane Foley of the IMPD.

According to authorities, the man made threats towards the officers prior to the shooting. A negotiations team was also at the scene to broker a resolution.

Police say they had responded to the home at least four previous times in the two days leading up to the shooting. Police were initially called to the home for a welfare check.

Multiple agencies are investigating the police-involved shooting.